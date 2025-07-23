The Miami Dolphins' fortitude is being tested at the start of the team's training camp. During Miami's first practice of camp, offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to a local hospital after a serious injury. During the same practice, new Dolphins cornerback and former Steelers first-round pick Artie Burns left practice on crutches and is feared to have a torn ACL, according to ESPN. Burns awaits an MRI and second opinion.

If Burns indeed tore his ACL, that is another blow for a Dolphins secondary that is also dealing with an injury to starting strong safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is on the team's active/non-football injury list. Burns was slated to backup starting nickel back Kader Kohou.

The 30-year-old Burns spent the previous three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 21 games for Seattle that included 14 games (and getting one start) during the 2023 season. A toe injury limited his availability during his final season with the Seahawks.

A Miami native, Burns stayed local for college while becoming a standout defender for the University of Miami. Burns declared for the NFL Draft following a junior season that saw him lead the ACC with six interceptions.

Selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Burns intercepted a career-high three passes during his rookie season with Pittsburgh. He made a key fumble recovery during a 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round (which remains the Steelers' most recent playoff win).

Burns developed into a part-time starter for the Steelers, who declined to pick up his fifth-year option in the spring of 2019. He signed with the Bears the following offseason, but missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his ACL in August. Burns returned and spent one season in Chicago before signing with Seattle in 2022.

In 90 regular-season games, Burns has logged 39 starts with four interceptions, 38 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 199 tackles that includes eight for loss.