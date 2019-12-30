Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida
The 2018 Pro Bowler hasn't played since October due to a knee injury
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday night on a charge of domestic battery in Davie, Florida.
According to Local10's Peter Burke, who obtained a local police report, the incident was between Howard and his live-in girlfriend and mother of their three children. The two argued "over a recent purchase of a purse."
According to police, the argument turned physical when "Howard grabbed her arms and pushed her against the glass wall in their bedroom hallway." Police stated that Howard then let go of her while causing her to fall to the floor and landing on one of his crutches. Howard has been on injured reserve since late October after sustaining a knee injury. As of Monday morning, Howard was being held in the main Broward County jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
On Monday morning, the Dolphins issued a statement regarding Howard's situation.
"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the team said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."
The 38th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Howard earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 after recording a league high seven interceptions. He recorded one interception in five games during the 2019 season.
Howard's arrest came on the same day his team ended their season with a 27-24 victory in New England over the Patriots. After an 0-7 start, the Dolphins won five of their final nine games under first year head coach Brian Flores. Howard hasn't played since October due to his knee injury and didn't travel with the team.
