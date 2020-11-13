One of the biggest reasons the Miami Dolphins are enjoying a four-game win streak as they battle to the top of the AFC East is Brian Flores' remade defense. Not only has the unit been the NFL's best scoring defense of 2020, but it's also allowed the fourth fewest points all year. But Miami could be down two key starters on that side of the ball when the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy landing on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Dolphins announced Thursday that Wilkins and Van Noy were among three players heading to the COVID list, which doesn't necessarily mean the veterans will miss Week 10 but certainly calls into question their availability. Any players who've either contracted COVID-19 or come in contact with an infection are required to be placed on the list, but only those who either tested positive themselves or are considered high-risk contacts are mandated to quarantine for at least five days.

If Wilkins and/or Van Noy fall into one of the latter categories, they will be forced to miss Sunday's game. Both players have had big roles on Miami's highly regarded defense in 2020. Wilkins, who was drafted 13th overall in 2019, has been involved in two takeaways as a piece of the defensive line rotation. Van Noy, who joined Miami on a five-year contract this offseason, has been all over the field with two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.