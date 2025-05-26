The relationship between Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins quickly deteriorated with both sides mutually agreeing a trade is on the horizon. Despite being under contract through the 2028 season after signing an extension in September, general manager Chris Grier said Ramsey's days with the franchise are likely numbered and it's in the "best interest for all parties" to move.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver reiterated the franchise's viewpoints last week.

"In this game, things change by the day," Weaver said, via The Miami Herald. "I have a tremendous amount of respect (for) Ramsey. He played very good ball for us but relationships are hard. Both sides have mutually chosen to go the other way. I respect that and wish him nothing but the best."

Ramsey played in 17 games last season for the Dolphins, but it was the first year he failed to make a Pro Bowl appearance since his 2016 rookie year.

"I'm not getting any sympathy cards from anybody," Weaver said. "It's my job — and our job collectively as a staff — to find a way to make these pieces work. What I know is every player that is here is trying to get better and has bought in."

Storm Duck and Kader Kohou are the only returning players in the secondary outside of Ramsey who started at least four games last season. That means Miami is going to have a starting position open at cornerback if it finds a trade partner for the All-Pro defender.

Recent reports indicate the Dolphins took an influx of calls about Ramsey, but if a trade happens, it will not be processed until after June 1 for cap reasons. The biggest sticking point for Miami is receiving equal compensation in return for Ramsey, while finding a suitor who will absorb most of his contract.

Ramsey brings a guaranteed salary of $24.3 million for 2025. Some of that will come off the books to his new team since Miami already shelled out a $4 million offseason bonus.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are among the reported teams interested in acquiring Ramsey.

"I will say, these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly," Grier said in April. "We spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade. So, we went through the process and just felt that, through numerous conversations and then talking with Jalen and his agent it was best to move forward in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."