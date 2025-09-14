The Miami Dolphins defense allowed scores on 13 consecutive drives dating back to last season, including the first 10 possessions in 2025. The former was the longest streak by any team dating back to 2000, and the latter was one shy of a single-season record set by the Chargers (2001) over the same time period.

New England scored on all three of its possessions in the first half Sunday to secure a 15-14 lead heading into the break. However, the Dolphins took a 17-15 advantage with a field goal early in the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, Miami's defense finally got off the field without allowing points via a three-and-out.

In its opener, Miami suffered a 33-8 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. It was the first time in the Super Bowl era that a team had allowed a score on each of the opponent's drives.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is in his second season fulfilling the role. The early-season struggles are somewhat to be expected given the injury to Kader Kohou and relative uncertainty in the secondary. The Dolphins traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miami used its first-round selection on defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

It has been a disappointing start for a franchise that fell just shy of the playoffs one year ago. Mike McDaniel has entered his fourth season as Miami's head coach. During that time, he has accumulated a 28-26 overall record.