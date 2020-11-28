One week after his in-game benching, Tua Tagovailoa looks like he won't be available for the Miami Dolphins -- this time for a much different reason. After originally listing him as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, the Dolphins have downgraded their first-round rookie to doubtful after injuring the thumb in his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with the injury.

Head coach Brian Flores reiterated this week Tagovailoa wants to play in Sunday's game, but is going to let the film decide if his quarterback is good to go. Judging by this recent downgrade, the film seems to have given Flores the thumbs down on allowing Tagovailoa to play in Week 12. In his place, Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Dolphins against the Jets. Miami also elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster for Sunday's game, likely to serve as Fitzpatrick's backup.

Fitzpatrick finished 12 of 18 for 117 yards with an interception in his two possessions in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, relieving Tagovailoa as the Dolphins benched the rookie quarterback in the fourth quarter of that game. Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He has completed 61.9% of his passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 100.1 passer rating in five games this season.

"I think we just try to work through it, treat it," Flores said on Tagovailoa's injury. "And that's what Tua's doing like any other player. As far as – and everyone's a little bit different – so some guys, it's their legs that if they don't have any legs under them, then that's what's a hindrance. Some other guys, it's a shoulder.

"So I can't say specifically for Tua or really any other player as far as what exactly what they can play through or not play through. I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play and we'll see how this goes."

Given that Fitzpatrick has already shown the ability to win games for the Dolphins this season, putting their franchise cornerstone out of harm's way for this matchup against an 0-10 Jets team does seem to be the wise move both in the immediate and long-term.