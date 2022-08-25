News broke early Thursday morning that the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles had canceled their joint practice out of an abundance of caution due to a non-COVID illness. The team confirmed the practice cancellation via its official Twitter account.

According to NFL.com, a stomach bug is going around Miami's locker room, and it resulted in multiple players getting sick and vomiting overnight. Per Mike Garafolo, some of the affected players believe it's food poisoning rather than a mere bug. However, the Dolphins have been unable to identify any common thread between what the affected players have eaten, so they are confident in their belief that it's a bug, and canceled practice in order to stop the spread.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that the team does not believe the bug will imperil its final preseason game, scheduled to take place Saturday. The Dolphins are hoping it's a 24-hour ailment and they will be able to return to the building in time to prepare for the contest.