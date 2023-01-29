Tom Brady might not be coming to Miami this offseason, but another big name appears to be on the way. On the same day his 2022 employer is vying for an NFC title, Eagles consultant and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is expected to become the Dolphins' next defensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

NFL Media is reporting Fangio has already agreed to a terms on a three-year deal that includes a fourth-year team option. That deal would make Fangio, 64, the NFL's highest-paid coordinator. However, Fangio told 9 News in Denver that a deal has not been finalized.

Fangio recently interviewed for open jobs with the Falcons and Panthers but will now serve as Mike McDaniel's chief assistant in Miami. This marks Fangio's fifth different defensive coordinator job at the NFL level.

When McDaniel was hired last offseason, the first-year coach notably retained Josh Boyer, who served as DC under Brian Flores starting in 2020. But the Dolphins defense ranked among the league's worst against the pass (27th) and in average points surrendered per game (24th) during a 9-8 finish this season. Boyer's unit finished 16th in points allowed per game the year before, regressing from a promising 2020 debut that saw Miami approach the top five in that category.

Fangio, meanwhile, has extensive experience guiding top-10 defenses over the course of more than 30 years as an NFL coach. Despite a 19-30 record as Denver's head coach from 2019-2021, he maintained a stingy Broncos "D" during that stretch. In 2022, consulting Jonathan Gannon's Eagles defense, he helped oversee Philly's No. 1-rated pass coverage. Fangio is also well known for his previous stops as a coordinator, including with the Bears (2015-2018) and 49ers (2011-2014).