The Miami Dolphins (1-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will both look to get back into the win column when they face off in NFL Week 8 on Paramount+. The dysfunction continues for the Dolphins, who have lost three straight games following a 31-6 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons were also put in the loss column in Week 7, falling 20-10 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta's starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable, and if he's unable to go on Sunday, veteran Kirk Cousins will be in line to start.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Falcons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Falcons -7.5, over/under 44.5

The off-field comments from Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel have garnered most of the attention, but what the Dolphins are doing on the field is the primary concern. Their solo victory this season was a six-point win against the 0-7 Jets. The passing game has shriveled up since Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury, and its only generating 186.6 yards per game while the run game can only muster up 92.4 yards per outing. Miami's defense is also giving up a league-high 159.3 rushing yards per game, so the Dolphins are expected to have a hard time containing Bijan Robinson.



The Falcons' running back was held to just 40 yards on 14 carries and no rushing touchdowns by San Francisco, but Sunday's home game against Miami sets the stage for him to have a revenge performance. The defense still allows the fewest passing yards in the NFL (141.2) and was firing on all cylinders when it held 49ers quarterback Mac Jones without a touchdown.

Model's Dolphins vs. Falcons score prediction, picks

Both teams have covered the spread three times this season. The Falcons are 2-1-0 ATS at home compared to the Dolphins being 1-3-0 ATS as the road team. The overall series between these teams has featured close games, with the Falcons winning three of five. The Falcons should be hungry for a home win after being silenced on the Sunday night stage in Week 7. The SportsLine model projects Atlanta will cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Dolphins vs. Falcons score prediction: Falcons 32, Dolphins 22

