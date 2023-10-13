Tyreek Hill's mom isn't the only person who got a football this week from the Dolphins receiver, Hill also decided to hook up the fan who tried to STEAL the football from his mom during Miami's 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday.

During the third quarter, Hill caught a 69-yard touchdown and after he made the score, he ran to the back of the end zone so that he could give the ball to his mom. However, the pass he threw to his mom GOT INTERCEPTED by a Dolphins fan who did NOT want to give the ball up.

After several other fans explained that Hill was trying to throw the ball to his mom, the fan who caught the ball decided to give it up (You can see the entire exchange below).

Hill was so thankful that the man was willing to give up the ball that the Dolphins receiver decided to hunt him down this week so he could give him his OWN football.

In a video shared by the Dolphins on Thursday, Hill shows up at a restaurant where the man is eating and let's just say the fan was absolutely stunned to see Hill walk up to him. Not only did Hill hook the fan up with a football, but he also threw in a few other autographed items.

During his interaction with Hill, one thing is for sure, the fan definitely wanted to make it clear that he wasn't trying to steal the ball from Hill's mom.

"You made my day that day," the fan says in the video. "I didn't know your mom was behind us. If I would have known, I would have stepped aside. I said, 'Man, the greatest football player in the NFL is jumping up right here and going to give a ball' and I said, 'I'm going to jump up there.'"

This is one situation that definitely had a happy ending for everyone involved. Hill's mom got to keep the football from her son's 69-yard TD while the fan not only got to meet Hill, but he got hooked up with his own football along with some autographed souvenirs.

All's well that ends well.