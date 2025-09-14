Miami Dolphins fans are unhappy with the way that the 2025 season kicked off. Some made their frustrations known. A carried a 'Fire Grier, Fire McDaniel' banner over Hard Rock Stadium during pregame warmups prior to kickoff Sunday.

The banner urged the Dolphins to part ways with general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins fans started a GoFundMe on Monday, and raised $1,898 to help pay for the banner.

"My brother is expecting his first born son this year, and it got him thinking about generational trauma," the GoFundMe description said. "As our family was gathered for the first Dolphins game of the season, he asked an important moral question, "Is it fair to my son to raise him as a Dolphins fan? They've been trash for 25 years, and with this front office, they will be trash for another 25 years.

"It was my curse, but it doesn't have to be his cross to bear. I can break the cycle."

The Dolphins look bounce back from a 33-8 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Miami got off to a rough start as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over on three occasions for a Dolphins offense that didn't reach the end zone on the afternoon.

The Dolphins finished with just 211 yards of total offense, and seek a change in fortunes Sunday against the Patriots.