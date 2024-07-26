usatsi-trevor-lawrence-jaguars.jpg
Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid player in the NFL -- for three months. And then it was Chargers star Justin Herbert, who held the honor for even less time. Joe Burrow held the title since September after a monster five-year extension with the Bengals worth $275 million and includes $219.01 million guaranteed. That made him the highest-paid player in league history. Trevor Lawrence joined Burrow after signing a five-year, $275 million contract on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars that included $200 million in guaranteed money. 

Now, Tua Tagovailoa joins their ranks after agreeing to a four-year, $212.4 million extension that includes $167 million in guarantees. With this long-awaited deal now agreed upon, there's a new hierarchy of highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL as we begin the 2024 regular season. Here's a look at the top contracts in the NFL and where Tagovailoa stacks up. 

Top contracts in total value

PlayerTotal Contract AmountYear Signed

Patrick Mahomes

$450 million

2020

Trevor Lawrence $275 million2024
Joe Burrow$275 million2023
Justin Herbert$262.5 million2023
Lamar Jackson$260 million2023

Josh Allen

$258 million

2021

Jalen Hurts$255 million2023
Russell Wilson$245 million2022
Kyler Murray$230.5 million2022

Deshaun Watson

$230 million

2022

Tua Tagovailoa$212.4 million2024
Jared Goff$212 million2024
Kirk Cousins$180 million2024
Nick Bosa$170 million2023
Daniel Jones$160 million2023

Matthew Stafford

$160 million

2022

Dak Prescott

$160 million

2021

Aaron Rodgers

$150.815 million

2022

Derek Carr

$150 million

2023

Khalil Mack

$141 million

2018

Top contracts in average annual value

PlayerAverage Annual ValueTotal YearsYear Signed
Trevor Lawrence$55 million52024
Joe Burrow$55 million52023
Tua Tagovailoa$53.1 million42024
Jared Goff$53 million42024
Justin Herbert$52.5 million52023
Lamar Jackson$52 million52023
Jalen Hurts$51 million52023

Aaron Rodgers

$50.2 million

4

2022
Russell Wilson$48.5 million52022
Kyler Murray$46.1 million52022
Deshaun Watson$46 million52022

Patrick Mahomes

$45 million

10

2020
Kirk Cousins$45 million42024

Josh Allen

$43,005,667

6

2021
Daniel Jones$40 million42023

Dak Prescott

$40 million

4

2021

Matthew Stafford

$40 million

5

2022

Derek Carr

$37.5 million

4

2023

Most guaranteed money in contracts

PlayerGuaranteed MoneyYear Signed
Deshaun Watson$230 million2022
Joe Burrow$219.01 million2023
Justin Herbert$218.7 million2023
Trevor Lawrence$200 million2024
Lamar Jackson$185 million 2023
Jalen Hurts $179.4 million 2023
Jared Goff$170.6 million2024

Tua Tagovailoa

$167 million

2024

Kyler Murray$159.8 million2022
Josh Allen$150 million2021

Patrick Mahomes

$141.5 million

2020

Matthew Stafford

$130 million

2022

Dak Prescott

$126 million

2021

Nick Bosa$122.5 million2023