Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid player in the NFL -- for three months. And then it was Chargers star Justin Herbert, who held the honor for even less time. Joe Burrow held the title since September after a monster five-year extension with the Bengals worth $275 million and includes $219.01 million guaranteed. That made him the highest-paid player in league history. Trevor Lawrence joined Burrow after signing a five-year, $275 million contract on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars that included $200 million in guaranteed money.
Now, Tua Tagovailoa joins their ranks after agreeing to a four-year, $212.4 million extension that includes $167 million in guarantees. With this long-awaited deal now agreed upon, there's a new hierarchy of highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL as we begin the 2024 regular season. Here's a look at the top contracts in the NFL and where Tagovailoa stacks up.
Top contracts in total value
|Player
|Total Contract Amount
|Year Signed
$450 million
2020
|Trevor Lawrence
|$275 million
|2024
|Joe Burrow
|$275 million
|2023
|Justin Herbert
|$262.5 million
|2023
|Lamar Jackson
|$260 million
|2023
$258 million
2021
|Jalen Hurts
|$255 million
|2023
|Russell Wilson
|$245 million
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$230.5 million
|2022
$230 million
2022
|Tua Tagovailoa
|$212.4 million
|2024
|Jared Goff
|$212 million
|2024
|Kirk Cousins
|$180 million
|2024
|Nick Bosa
|$170 million
|2023
|Daniel Jones
|$160 million
|2023
$160 million
2022
$160 million
2021
$150.815 million
2022
$150 million
2023
$141 million
2018
Top contracts in average annual value
|Player
|Average Annual Value
|Total Years
|Year Signed
|Trevor Lawrence
|$55 million
|5
|2024
|Joe Burrow
|$55 million
|5
|2023
|Tua Tagovailoa
|$53.1 million
|4
|2024
|Jared Goff
|$53 million
|4
|2024
|Justin Herbert
|$52.5 million
|5
|2023
|Lamar Jackson
|$52 million
|5
|2023
|Jalen Hurts
|$51 million
|5
|2023
Aaron Rodgers
$50.2 million
4
|2022
|Russell Wilson
|$48.5 million
|5
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$46.1 million
|5
|2022
|Deshaun Watson
|$46 million
|5
|2022
Patrick Mahomes
$45 million
10
|2020
|Kirk Cousins
|$45 million
|4
|2024
Josh Allen
$43,005,667
6
|2021
|Daniel Jones
|$40 million
|4
|2023
Dak Prescott
$40 million
4
|2021
Matthew Stafford
$40 million
5
|2022
Derek Carr
$37.5 million
4
|2023
Most guaranteed money in contracts
|Player
|Guaranteed Money
|Year Signed
|Deshaun Watson
|$230 million
|2022
|Joe Burrow
|$219.01 million
|2023
|Justin Herbert
|$218.7 million
|2023
|Trevor Lawrence
|$200 million
|2024
|Lamar Jackson
|$185 million
|2023
|Jalen Hurts
|$179.4 million
|2023
|Jared Goff
|$170.6 million
|2024
Tua Tagovailoa
$167 million
2024
|Kyler Murray
|$159.8 million
|2022
|Josh Allen
|$150 million
|2021
Patrick Mahomes
$141.5 million
2020
Matthew Stafford
$130 million
2022
Dak Prescott
$126 million
2021
|Nick Bosa
|$122.5 million
|2023