Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid player in the NFL -- for three months. And then it was Chargers star Justin Herbert, who held the honor for even less time. Joe Burrow held the title since September after a monster five-year extension with the Bengals worth $275 million and includes $219.01 million guaranteed. That made him the highest-paid player in league history. Trevor Lawrence joined Burrow after signing a five-year, $275 million contract on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars that included $200 million in guaranteed money.

Now, Tua Tagovailoa joins their ranks after agreeing to a four-year, $212.4 million extension that includes $167 million in guarantees. With this long-awaited deal now agreed upon, there's a new hierarchy of highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL as we begin the 2024 regular season. Here's a look at the top contracts in the NFL and where Tagovailoa stacks up.

Top contracts in total value

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Trevor Lawrence $55 million 5 2024 Joe Burrow $55 million 5 2023 Tua Tagovailoa $53.1 million 4 2024 Jared Goff $53 million 4 2024 Justin Herbert $52.5 million 5 2023 Lamar Jackson $52 million 5 2023 Jalen Hurts $51 million 5 2023 Aaron Rodgers $50.2 million 4 2022 Russell Wilson $48.5 million 5 2022 Kyler Murray $46.1 million 5 2022 Deshaun Watson $46 million 5 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Kirk Cousins $45 million 4 2024 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Daniel Jones $40 million 4 2023 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Matthew Stafford $40 million 5 2022 Derek Carr $37.5 million 4 2023

Most guaranteed money in contracts