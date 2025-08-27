The Miami Dolphins will look a lot different in 2025, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. The team has lost some notable veterans on that side of the ball, and general manager Chris Grier says it's all part of a calculated "reset" for the team.

This past March, the Dolphins stayed out of the massive bidding wars that are always part of free agency. As a result, they lost safety Jevon Holland to the New York Giants. On top of that, the Dolphins pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Also gone from the back end are Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer, who just signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Given those losses, there appears to be a big need for Miami in the defensive backfield. When asked why the team wasn't more aggressive in filling those vacancies, Grier rebuffed the notion there was a directive from owner Stephen Ross to cut spending, instead saying it was part of a financial "reset" for the franchise.

"(Stephen Ross) has never given us a directive on how to do it," Grier said at his Wednesday press conference. "... Every year is different. We've had years here where it's been all draft focused. Then, at some point, you have to reset when you go and make aggressive moves like we have made for a few years. You have to reset again and start it over.

"It's just not sustainable with the way the contracts are and what the players are making now. In terms of directive, no. For us, it was just good business sense, working through it and trying to find value. We also had to get younger, so we added younger players. A year ago, we were one of a couple contracts with all the one-year vet contracts. We're in a different spot now, adding young players, so that's the direction we're going right now."

Since Grier took over as the general manager in 2016, the Dolphins have made the playoffs just three times, going 0-3 in those appearances. As a franchise, Miami's playoff win drought spans all the way back to 2000.

The word "reset" may not sit well with a fan base that has been starved for playoff success in the 21st century, but Grier clarified his use of the term.

"In terms of 'reset,' it was just talking about the money philosophy and spending and stuff," Grier said. "We were always trying to win this season. It's all about winning in 2025. It was never gonna be a step back."

If the Dolphins are going to get over that playoff hump and contend for a title, they'll have to overcome the odds. According to BetMGM, Miami has the third best odds to win the AFC East (+850) and the 11th best odds to win the AFC Championship (+3500).