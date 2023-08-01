Over the past few weeks, there are few situations around the NFL that have gotten more attention than that of former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook has made fairly clear his desire to play for the Miami Dolphins, but he's also been touring around to other AFC East teams and even recently indicated that there was a good chance that he winds up with the New York Jets.

He hasn't gotten the deal he's looking for just yet, and if what Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday morning is any indication, the contract he wants might not be coming from the Dolphins anytime soon, either.

"We feel like we have good players there," Grier said of the team's running back room during an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Raheem Mostert's been a good player. He was playing really good at the end of the season. You guys remember a couple games -- the Buffalo game and I think Houston and Cleveland or something. He was ripping off runs and playing well. Then Jeff Wilson came over, played well. They both got dinged a little bit. But they've both been good players in this league, and they've played in this system, and they know Mike [McDaniel].

"And Salvon [Ahmed] has come on, showed some good things, made plays. And then we're excited for Devon [Achane], our young rookie. And Myles Gaskin has been here and Myles is a good player and has been a productive player in the league."

Grier also specifically addressed Cook, while noting that the team is content with the backs it already has on the roster.

"With those guys, we feel good that we have quality NFL players," Grier said. "Dalvin is a tremendous athlete and football player and has been a productive player in this league. I think that's why everyone's looking at him. People would love him. Whether it works out with us or anyone, we're just very happy with the group we have, and we're just moving forward right now with that group."

The Dolphins' run game was not as effective as its passing attack last season, but much of that could be laid at the feet of the offensive line. With Mostert back, a full season of Wilson, and Achane in the mix, there should be room for improvement on the ground -- but whether or not it comes to fruition will depend as much on the line as it does in the backs, and that will be true whether or not the team adds Cook to the stable.