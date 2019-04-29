Dolphins GM Chris Grier indicates the Josh Rosen trade doesn't mean Miami can't draft a QB next year

Josh Rosen is the Dolphins' new quarterback, but that doesn't make him the team's new franchise quarterback. Just because the Dolphins traded for Rosen on Friday doesn't mean they're committed to him for the long term.

On Monday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier indicated that the team could still draft a quarterback next year even after acquiring Rosen, last year's 10th overall pick who only became expendable due to the Cardinals' infatuation with Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

"Every team in the league is looking for that guy that's going to lead them to championships," Grier told Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "And so for us, we're in a position where we're trying to find that guy, like a lot of teams in the league. So yeah, it was an easy decision. And it doesn't stop us from doing anything in the future. Who knows? If things go well and we feel he's the guy, who knows? But it doesn't stop us from doing anything."

Grier's completely right, of course, and what he's saying shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The Dolphins just entered stage one of what figures to be a massive rebuild. Regardless of their quarterback situation in 2019 (it could be Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick under center), they're likely not going to win a ton of football games, which means they're probably going to have a high pick in next year's draft. If the Dolphins decide after getting an extended look at Rosen that he's not fit to be their franchise quarterback and if they fall in love with a quarterback in next year's draft class, they should absolutely draft that quarterback. It wouldn't prohibit them from keeping Rosen around too.

Remember: The Dolphins paid a cheap price to acquire Rosen (only a second- and fifth-round pick) considering what he cost the Cardinals a year ago (a trade up to the No. 10 pick), and they won't owe him that much money during the remainder of his rookie deal. That gives the Dolphins flexibility, meaning they could draft another quarterback and allow the rookie to compete against Rosen in 2020. Based on the way he handled the Murray situation, Rosen would probably approach that kind of situation relatively well.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Rosen demonstrates enough signs of growth during the upcoming season for the Dolphins to use their first-round pick on a player who can provide him with the support he needs. That's probably their best-case scenario as they look to remake their roster into one that can eventually overcome the Patriots in the AFC East. They made out well in this year's draft, getting a quality player in Christian Wilkins in the first round, picking up an extra second-round pick in next year's draft, and acquiring a potential franchise quarterback for a cheap price.

The Dolphins' rebuilding project is off to an ideal start, but plenty of work remains.