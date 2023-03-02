Four different quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class are eligible for contract extensions this offseason, and all four have flashed MVP-caliber upside: Joe Burrow is already entrenched as one of the game's best with the Bengals, Justin Herbert has enjoyed historic production with the Chargers, Jalen Hurts is fresh off a Super Bowl bid with the Eagles and Tua Tagovailoa got off to a hot start with the 2022 Dolphins. But Tagovailoa is quite clearly the biggest wild card of the bunch.

While Cincinnati and Los Angeles may face hurdles paying market value for their franchise signal-callers, there's no question in anyone's mind whether Burrow and Herbert warrant lucrative new deals. Hurts, meanwhile, has already won the approval of Eagles ownership and is on the fast track for a mega raise. Tua, on the other hand, was enjoying a career year under new coach Mike McDaniel in 2022, only to suffer at least two concussions and end the season on injured reserve.

Tagovailoa is technically entering a contract year, but Miami can exercise the QB's fifth-year option anytime before May 1. That would keep him under team control through 2024. Where, exactly, do the Dolphins stand on an actual long-term deal, though? Here's what team brass had to say at the scouting combine this week, plus our interpretation of their comments:

What the Dolphins said

HC Mike McDaniel:

"Like any other player, you factor in every variable. I think it's important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins."

GM Chris Grier:

"I think all options [are on the table] ... And that's a good thing, [because] we're not rushed to make any [decision] right now. And so we'll be in touch with Tua's representatives, and Mike [McDaniel] and I and [executive] Brandon [Shore] will sit -- and [owner] Steve [Ross] -- and we'll make a push for things and we'll talk and we'll see where they stand."

(Asked if Tagovailoa's health will impact a potential extension): "I can't lie and say no. But it's not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long term with him. The one thing he's had -- he's been banged up, but he always comes back and bounces back and plays hard and performs, so [we're] excited for his future. Excited [from] watching him do all the work he's been doing in the offseason right now to prepare for 2023, and he's very excited to get back on the field with his teammates."

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

What the Dolphins mean

Is Miami excited for Tagovailoa's future, and willing to spend on the QB down the road? Sure, that seems pretty clear. Before the former first-round pick's repeat head injuries, the Alabama product had taken visible steps as a passer. Much more willing to air it out with Tyreek Hill added to his receiving corps and McDaniel overseeing the offense, he initially registered as one of the most productive starters of the 2022 campaign. Discounting later struggles as an off-script playmaker, Miami finally got a glimpse of franchise-caliber stuff from a signal-caller previously defined by his conservative approach.

But there is a key difference between the Dolphins' enthusiasm and, say, that of the Bengals, Chargers and Eagles in their respective QB contract talks. Bengals executive Duke Tobin has suggested the only question regarding Burrow's deal is when, not if: "His contract will get done when it gets done." Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said even before Super Bowl LVII that Hurts has "nothing to prove" to earn long-term job security. The Dolphins? They are "not rushed" and touting "all options" with Tua.

Grier may have clarified that he's not "afraid" to think long term with Tagovailoa's contract, but that definitely doesn't mean he's willing to make tangible offers this offseason. If Tagovailoa returns to the field, stays healthy and meets expectations in 2023 -- a big, collective "if," considering the QB's recent history -- then surely Miami will have no issue furthering discussions. Until then, however, Tagovailoa feels like one of the safest bets to enter 2023 looking to prove he can be a sustainable option.

The Dolphins figure to exercise the fifth-year option regardless, if only to avoid a potential replica of the Giants' current Daniel Jones situation, in which New York will likely be forced to choose between a franchise tag or QB reset after Jones' breakout. Just believe Miami's decision-makers when they tell you: "Every variable" matters, and with Tua, there are a whole lot.