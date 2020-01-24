Dolphins GM looking for quarterbacks with 'intangibles,' talks Tua Tagovailoa's potential

The first year of the Brian Flores era was a forgettable one, as the Miami Dolphins went 5-11 and finished last place in the AFC East. Still, general manager Chris Grier believes that the season was a success.

The Dolphins acquired a multitude of draft picks -- including three first rounders -- which should help the rebuild considerably. Miami also has money to work with in free agency. While Grier "fully expects" that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will return for his 16th NFL season and the Dolphins have 22-year-old Josh Rosen right behind him, the "quarterback talk" is going to continue this offseason in Miami.

The Dolphins' first pick comes at No. 5 overall, and they have the draft capital to move up for someone if they want to. According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross covets former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- who is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even if the Dolphins decide not to move up for Burrow, there will be several quarterbacks available to them at No. 5 overall. During his media availability at the Reese's Senior Bowl, Grier discussed the qualities that he wants to see from a potential franchise quarterback.

"When you're talking about the quarterback position, a lot of the intangibles are what separates a lot of guys," Grier said, via the Dolphins' official website. "You hear stories now even when they talk about, like, Tom Brady coming out didn't have great arm strength or Drew Brees, but those guys are some of the all-time best to ever play the game. You look at everything, everyone's skill set. At the end of the day, do they win games? Are they leaders? Are they football smart? The intangibles, the character and stuff plays a big part at the position, but also at any position. There's a lot of guys that get overlooked. Zach Thomas is a perfect (example). Zach was too small, too slow and stuff, but yet he's one of the best linebackers to play in the history of the Dolphins and is being considered for the Hall of Fame, which is great for him."

Grier was also asked about former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been linked to the Dolphins for over a year now. Once considered a favorite to go No. 1 overall, a serious hip injury he suffered this past season has made his stock unpredictable.

"We're still so early in this process," Grier said. "We haven't met him, haven't sat down with him or talked to him. Our doctors haven't seen him. We know as much as you do right now. We see the media reports and things of that nature, but at the end of the day we've got to get to know the guys, get in front of him, just like another player. We're very, very early in the stage with the fact that we haven't met the guy yet."

Tagovailoa finished his junior season as the Crimson Tide's career touchdown responsibility leader with 96. His 87 touchdown passes moved him past AJ McCarron for the most thrown in program history, and he finished third in Alabama history with 7,442 passing yards. He entered college football as a winner, as he replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime as a true freshman during the 2018 College Football National Championship game, and helped the Tide rally from a 13-0 deficit to win 26-23 in overtime.

While Grier hasn't met with Tagovailoa yet, he understands that the Alabama star has the intangibles the Dolphins are looking for.

"The way people talk, he's been a winner," said Grier. "The fact that he won the Elite 11 and goes to Alabama, has the kind of storybook coming off the bench winning the national championship. Everyone always talks about his accuracy, etc., and they talk about the person as well, the intangibles that we talked about. Looking forward to get to meet him just like a lot of players. There's a lot of good players in this draft and even some other quarterbacks he's competing with. I'm looking forward to the next couple of months."

Miami is taking a look at other quarterbacks such as Hurts, Jordan Love and Justin Herbert at the Senior Bowl this week, but Tagovailoa will continue to be talked about at No. 5 until April 23.