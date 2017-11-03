Dolphins Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti will donate brain to concussion, CTE research

On Friday, Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti joined the growing list of ex-NFL players who have pledged to donate their brain for concussion and CTE research. In a statement, Buoniconti, 76, explained his decision.

"My life, as I know it, has been taken away from me. I don't believe there are any miracles with this disease, but I am so proud to be with VA Secretary Shulkin, Dr. McKee and the BU CTE Center and Concussion Legacy Foundation team today, who are so dedicated to fighting the ravages of concussions and thousands of head impacts," he said. "I hope that my story and contribution will help thousands of others who are in this journey, or who will follow me."

The full release is below:

Former Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti: "My life, as I know it, has been taken away from me." He will donate brain to CTE researchers per BU. pic.twitter.com/3mB6X3xQkQ — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 3, 2017

Buoniconti played as linebacker in the NFL from 1962-76. He's best known for being a key member of the Dolphins' Super Bowl teams in 1972 and 1973, but he also spent seven years with the Boston Patriots. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. In May, Buoniconti opened up to Sports Illustrated about the struggles he's forced to overcome on a daily basis.

"I feel lost," Buoniconti told SI in May. "I feel like a child."

Here's what SI's S.L. Price wrote at the time:

Buoniconti doesn't explain that he can't figure out how to knot a tie or towel his back. He doesn't speak of his increasingly useless left hand, the increasingly frequent trips to the emergency room or how, just a few days earlier at his home on Long Island, he hurtled backward down a staircase and sprayed blood all over the hardwood, screaming afterward at Lynn, "I should just kill myself! It doesn't matter!" He doesn't mention the three staples subsequently crimped into his scalp, doesn't explain that just yesterday—in a fit of unexplainable pique, and against his own doctor's orders—he had another physician come to his hotel room and yank those staples out.

Buoniconti isn't the only former player to have made the decision to donate his brain to concussion research. So have recent retirees like Warren Sapp and Matt Hasselbeck.

"We play in a macho league and we're talking about Hall of Famers now who are immortalized forever, made busts and everything, legends of the game," Sapp said when he made his announcement. "There's no way any of us want to really admit that we can't remember how to get home, or a grocery list that the wife has given us or how to go pick up our kids to the school, or whatever it may be.

"You try to (say), 'All right, I'm gonna get a little more sleep, maybe it's something I did last night, maybe it's something I drank' or, whatever it is. You try to find a reason that it's not my brain. That I'm not deteriorating right before my own eyes. It's the most frightening feeling, but it's also a very weakening feeling because you feel like a child. I need help. I need somebody to help me find something that I could've found with my eyes closed in the dead of night, half asleep."

Research and awareness regarding CTE has increased in recent years. In 2015, a study discovered that 87 out of 91 deceased NFL players had CTE. Last year, The New York Times reported that the NFL used flawed concussion research, and "more than 100 concussions were omitted from their studies." The NFL demanded a retraction, but The Times stood by its reporting. In July, another study found that 110 of 111 of former NFL players had CTE.

CTE can only be diagnosed after death.