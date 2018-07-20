Dolphins have an explanation for their anthem policy that called for suspensions

The Dolphins raised some eyebrows around the NFL on Thursday when a team memo leaked that specified what kind of punishments players in Miami might face for protesting during the national anthem this year.

According to the nine-page document, players would potentially be open to a fine and/or a suspension of up to four games if they were to commit conduct that was deemed detrimental to the team by doing something such as protesting. The idea of potentially suspending a player for up to four games for protesting racial inequality and police brutality didn't sit well with a lot of fans, which is likely why the Dolphins attempted to clarify things on Friday.

In a statement, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said his team has no official anthem policy in place and that the leaked document obtained by the Associated Press was merely a placeholder.

"We were asked to submit a form to the NFL on our overall discipline policy prior to the start of the rookie report date," Ross said. "The one-line sentence related to the national anthem was a placeholder as we haven't made a decision on what we would do, if anything, at that point."

Based on the way Ross is describing it, the Dolphins have yet to officially decide on anything in regards to their national anthem policy. The good news for the Dolphins is that they might be getting a few extra weeks to come up with something and that's because the NFL and NFLPA have decided to scrap the national anthem policy as it's currently written.

The NFL announced on Thursday that, "No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks" while the league works with the NFLPA to hash out a new policy.

Before Thursday's announcement, the new anthem rule was scheduled take effect for the 2018 season after being approved at the NFL Spring Meeting in May. As it was written, the new rule called for all players and personnel to "show respect for the flag and the Anthem." The rule also would've allowed players to stay in the locker room during the national anthem if they didn't want to be on the field.

The part of the new rule that seems to have led to confusion this week is that the NFL was going to let each individual team "develop its own work rules" in terms of punishing players who protest. Under the now-scrapped rule, the NFL would have had the power to fine any team that allows its players or personnel to protest, but the league wouldn't punish any individual players, that decision would be left up to the teams.

With all the confusion surrounding the new rule, Ross said he was "pleased" to see it put on ice.

"I'm pleased that the NFL and NFLPA are taking a pause to figure out a resolution on this issue," Ross said. "I am passionate about social justice, and through the Miami Dolphins and creation of RISE, will continue to use the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress."

This is actually the second time this offseason that Ross has been involved in a national anthem controversy. Back in March, Ross said that all Dolphins players would be standing for the anthem in 2018. After facing backlash for his comment, Ross said he wouldn't be forcing his players to stand this year.

"I have no intention of forcing our players to stand during the anthem, and I regret that my comments have been misconstrued," Ross said, via the Los Angeles Times.

If the NFL is going to adopt a universal anthem policy, the league is going to need to act quickly. The first preseason game kicks off in less than two weeks and then the first regular season game will follow just five weeks after that.