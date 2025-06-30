The Miami Dolphins traded two valuable starters away to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Shortly after this news broke, NFL Media reported that the Dolphins already discussed acquiring a tight end to replace Smith.

According to a new report from the Miami Herald, one of the tight ends the Dolphins have interest in is Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcher Michael Mayer. Omar Kelly reported that the Dolphins have had their eye on Mayer for a "while." He may be someone to watch as a trade target.

The Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In 14 games played as a rookie, he caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Raiders to utilize the No. 13 overall pick in next year's draft on former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. In 2024, Bowers put together the best season by a rookie tight end in NFL history, as he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, while Mayer caught 21 passes for 156 yards and zero touchdowns in 11 games played.

Mayer has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, and is someone who could use a change of scenery. Coming out of Notre Dame, he was compared to NFL legend Jason Witten as a reliable blocker and receiver that could impact a game despite lacking top-end athleticism. However, his career has gotten off to a slow start, as Mayer has crossed 50 yards receiving in just two of his 25 games played.

