Dolphins have received calls about Josh Rosen, per report
Miami appears to be in no rush to move on from Rosen, however
The Miami Dolphins have a talented new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who they drafted in the first round, a veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick and they even drafted another quarterback, Jake Rudock, in the sixth round. It seems like a decent quarterback room, but Miami also has been holding on to former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen.
Back in February, it was reported that Rosen was "likely to remain" with the Dolphins in 2020, even though his first couple of seasons in the NFL have not gone very well.
"[Rosen is] a young player that has some talent," said Dolphins general manager Chris Grier back in January. "For us going forward knowing that we were going to have a lot of picks, and money available in the future, it made sense for us to make that trade. We're happy we made it. Josh has made huge strides like [coach] Brian [Flores] has talked about. It's been fun watching him grow. Nobody got to see it, but he did a tremendous job growing."
However, according to Micael Giardi of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have received calls this offseason about Rosen's availability. Giardi also added that Miami is in "no hurry" to part ways with Rosen.
The former UCLA star was selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he went 3-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It was a hard place to play, as the Cardinals were clearly the worst team in the league and even scrapped their entire coaching staff after just one season.
Kliff Kingsbury, who was infatuated with former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, was hired the next season, and since the Cardinals had the top pick in the draft, they opted to select Murray and traded Rosen away to the Dolphins. Last year, Miami was one of the worst teams in the NFL, so Rosen struggled to find his footing in his second season as well. In six total games, he threw for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He lost all three of the games he started in.
Rosen hasn't had a fair chance to prove his worth as an NFL quarterback yet, which is why other teams are interested in bringing him into a more stable situation where he can be groomed. While Miami doesn't look ready to part ways with Rosen, it's very possible they haven't received an offer that has piqued their interest yet.
