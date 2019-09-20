Dolphins head coach reveals what sold him on Josh Rosen as the new starting quarterback

Josh Rosen has officially been named the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, ending the Ryan Fitzpatrick experiment after just two games. Rosen, who the Dolphins traded a 2019 second-round pick and fifth-round pick in 2020 for this offseason, will get the opportunity to prove to Miami he can be the centerpiece of their massive rebuild.

Head coach Brian Flores believed the time was right to usher in the Rosen era.

"Where Josh was, he had a good two days of practice," Flores said at his press conference Friday. "We decided to make the move after practice Thursday. It wasn't just two practices, he's been practicing well up to this point. We felt like that was the right move for the team."

The quarterback battle between Rosen and Fitzpatrick was close throughout the preseason, but the Dolphins decided to go with the 36-year old veteran to start the year. Rosen appeared to have the edge over Fitzpatrick when looking at the preseason numbers. Rosen completed 62.2% of his passes (28 of 45) for 352 yards and an interception while Fitzpatrick completed 53.1% of his passes (17 for 32) for 166 yards and a touchdown.

So what changed for the Dolphins over the past two games? Rosen continued to push Fitzpatrick for the starting job despite being the No. 2 quarterback.

"He made some good throws. Had some good practices," Flores said. "I think he maybe saw an opportunity and jumped at it and practiced really well. Not to say that was the case in previous weeks, but he's been practicing well. We felt like it was the right move for the team.

"I've been with Josh. His development is very important to me. I never wanted to throw him in there too quickly, but I do think he's ready and I think he's shown me that ... I think he's ready to go."

Fitzpatrick started the first two games for the Dolphins, completing just 50 percent of his passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions for a 39.9 passer rating. The Dolphins scored just one touchdown in the two games Fitzpatrick started, including being shut out in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Getting benched is never easy for a quarterback. Fitzpatrick handled the situation in the best way possible. He gets what the Dolphins are doing.

"Obviously he was disappointed," Flores said. "He's a competitor. He loves to play. If he wasn't disappointed then that would be a bad thing and that's the case for every player on the team. We only got 11 guys that can play at a time, so yea there was disappointment.

"The one thing I've said about Fitz is the way he's handled this, it's been impressive. He's grabbed Josh, got him up on the white board 'what do you think of this, what do you think of that.' Talking him through different progressions, different QB processes, so that's been really encouraging. Again it's a tough situation, a lot of guys would be angry, but here's a guy who's so selfless ... his willingness to kind of put the team first. I'm really impressed by that."