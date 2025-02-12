Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has reportedly found a new gig. According to NFL Media, the 37-year-old offensive mind is joining the Miami Dolphins as a senior passing game coordinator.

Slowik was fired by the Texans last month following Houston's postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The decision to part ways with Slowik came as a bit of a surprise, as he had just reportedly signed a new deal with Houston last January, and even interviewed for the New York Jets' head coach opening this offseason. However, Slowik's second season as DeMeco Ryan's offensive play-caller went a bit different than his first.

Following C.J. Stroud's historic rookie campaign, in which the Texans ranked No. 12 in total yards (342.4 yards per game) and No. 13 in points per game (22.2), Houston struggled throughout the 2024 season, finishing No. 22 in yards (319.7 yards per game) and No. 19 in scoring (21.9 points per game). The Texans went 10-7 for the second straight year and won the AFC South once again, but clearly Houston's decision-makers were not satisfied with the offense's performance.

Slowik is familiar with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, as the two worked together under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-21 before McDaniel landed his first head-coaching gig. Slowik joins a staff that includes offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell.