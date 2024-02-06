After three seasons running the Green Bay Packers' defense, Joe Barry is headed to South Beach. Dismissed as defensive coordinator following the 2023 campaign, he'll join the Miami Dolphins in a new assistant role, according to NFL Media.

Barry, 53, will serve as Miami's linebackers coach and run-game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. His arrival comes days after previous Dolphins LBs coach Anthony Campanile reportedly left the staff, ending a four-year run in that position. It also marks the latest big-name shuffle on that side of the ball, with Baltimore Ravens assistant Anthony Weaver replacing Vic Fangio at coordinator.

Barry oversaw a top-10 finish by the Packers defense in his first year as Matt LaFleur's DC, but Green Bay fielded just the No. 17-ranked unit in back-to-back seasons from 2022-2023, and the club's run defense in particular ranked among the NFL's worst, finishing No. 26 and No. 28, respectively, over the last two years.

Prior to joining the Packers, Barry spent four years as the Los Angeles Rams' assistant head coach and linebackers coach, aiding Sean McVay in his first years atop the L.A. staff. He held six previous NFL or college-football jobs as a LBs coach or coordinator, including with USC (2010-2011) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009).