Dolphins ink Allen Hurns to two-year extension worth a reported $8 million

There's no question that the Miami Dolphins are using the 2019 season to build for the future, and they have locked up an offensive weapon that they believe can bring them success in the future.

On Saturday, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year extension, the team announced. Several reports indicated that it's an $8 million extension that includes $3.27 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old has recorded 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.

Hurns spent last year with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. In the wild-card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered a gruesome leg injury, which was later classified as a dislocated ankle. The Cowboys were willing to keep Hurns on roster for 2019, but they wanted him back at a lower price. Hurns declined and was released. It ended up being a blessing in disguise, as Hurns was picked up by the Dolphins, his hometown team.

Hurns went undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2014, and was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught 51 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns, and then built on those numbers in his second season, recording a career-high 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. In all, Hurns has recorded 222 catches for 3,134 yards and 24 touchdowns in 76 career games.

The Dolphins are now on a two-game win streak in what was always going to be a rebuilding season. While Miami's roster may not be as talented as other teams, the Dolphins have a few solid building blocks in place and are armed with an arsenal of draft picks they have acquired from other teams via trade.