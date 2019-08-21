Dolphins ink dynamic wide receiver and return man to a four-year contract extension

The Miami Dolphins are locking down wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal is set to pay the former sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech $24 million, giving him $6 million annually.

Grant first arrived in Miami back in 2016 and has proven to be a dynamic pass-catching threat and returner for the Dolphins. For his career, he's totaled 34 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns. As a returner, Grant has been far more impactful, turning in a 2018 campaign where he notched 228 punt return yards (16.3 yards per return) and a touchdown to go along with 535 kickoff return yards and another score.

Those pass-catching stats don't jump off the page, but Miami is buying into the potential that Grant possesses at that spot.

Grant was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make $720,000 this season, so he's seeing a pretty significant pay bump. He's also now on a similar annual pay-level to Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson, Dallas' Randall Cobb and Pittsburgh's Donte Moncrief, so Grant, who ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at Texas Tech's Pro Day in '16, could see an uptick in opportunity within Miami's new offensive system under first-year head coach Brian Flores.

He's also the latest from Miami's 2016 draft class to see a contract extension as the Dolphins also inked cornerback Xavien Howard to a $75.3 million extension back in May.