The last thing the Miami Dolphins need right now is another injury issue at the most important position on the field, but that's exactly what they're dealing with -- again. Already without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with an injury to his ribs, they entered their Week 5 battle against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jacoby Brissett getting the nod as QB1 for a second consecutive game, but Brissett is now being monitored carefully by the Dolphins' medical staff.

Brissett was listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury after leaving the game for a short period of time, which thrust third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett onto the field against the defending champs. Sinnett is an undrafted talent who made his way to the NFL as a member of, guess who, the Buccaneers in 2020, before being released ahead of final roster cuts last year.

He'd go on to join the Dolphins practice squad shortly thereafter before being activated this season in the wake of Tagovailoa's injury. The good news for Miami is Sinnett was pulled fairly quickly as Brissett has returned to the field, with the latter playing well thus far -- completing 11 of his first 15 passing attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. But with a hamstring injury now in play, his mobility might take a bit of a hit, and that's something to keep an eye on.

Brissett was outplaying Brady up until the moment Brady launched a deep touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to break the deadlock, and he clearly gives the Dolphins their best chance to down the defending champs Sunday.

