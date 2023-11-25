The Miami Dolphins blew out the rival New York Jets on Black Friday, 34-13, but they suffered a huge loss as well. In the fourth quarter, pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field with what the team announced was a right Achilles injury.

Unfortunately, you could see a clear pop in the back of Phillips' right leg on the play in question. On Saturday, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Phillips tore his Achilles. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, per NFL Media.

Check out what happened here:

After the game Friday night, Phillips took to social media to issue a statement:

"Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God's plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I'll be back stronger than ever Fins up," Phillips wrote.

Phillips was in the midst of a career year. He recorded 39 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and an interception in seven games played before Week 12. Against the Jets on Friday, he recorded one sack and three tackles for loss. The University of Miami product was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert wasn't pleased with MetLife Stadium's playing surface and let his feelings be known afterward.

"You saw what happened to [Aaron] Rodgers," Mostert said, via the Palm Beach Post. "Very first game in the first series. It just sucks. ... We've got to do something about this turf and this playing surface. Obviously it's still a major problem. ... Something has to change."

The turf at MetLife Stadium, which has been criticized for years, was actually replaced this offseason. But the new surface hasn't stopped players from suffering serious injuries. New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously tore his Achilles on his first drive of the season at home. Now, that same field has claimed another star player.