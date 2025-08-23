The last week of preseason NFL football includes the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins playing on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 0-1-1 in the preseason after tying last week against the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins are 1-0-1 this summer and secured a 24-17 victory over the Detroit Lions last Saturday. During the 2024 regular season, Jacksonville was 4-13 and Miami went 8-9.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 7 p.m. ET. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Dolphins odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 38.5. The Dolphins are -270 money-line (risk $270 to win $100) favorites, while the Jaguars are +220 underdogs. Before making any Jaguars vs. Dolphins picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Here are Matt Severance's best bets for Jaguars vs. Dolphins on Saturday:

Dolphins -6.5

Under 39.5 total points

The Jaguars plan to sit their starters in this contest, while the Dolphins will give their 1s some reps during this contest. Severance also pointed out that Miami has a winning ATS record in the preseason under Mike McDaniel.

"There isn't much I "like" about NFL preseason betting, but if I find a spot where a team is playing its lone home game of the entire exhibition slate then I tend to think said club will care a little bit more in that one. And that's where we are for the Miami Dolphins, who tied Week 1 in Chicago and won Week 2 in Detroit. The team is now 6-4-1 SU and ATS all-time in the preseason under coach Mike McDaniel."

Severance pointed out that Jacksonville had one less day to prepare for this contest than Miami. And considering their first team won't be out there, you can see the under being a good play.

"Jacksonville is 0-1-1 SU and 0-2 ATS in the first preseason under coach Liam Coen, the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator. No. 1 QB Trevor Lawrence has looked good. In three series, Lawrence has put up 10 points while completing 14-of-17 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown," Severance said. "But that leads me to believe Lawrence and other Jags starters will sit in the finale on the road. What more to accomplish? Jaguars rookie two-way star Travis Hunter was among 11 injured starters or key players who were ruled out of last Sunday's 17-17 tie in New Orleans. Jacksonville is on one fewer day of rest/preparation than Miami this week."

