Dolphins' Jakeem Grant placed on IR with ankle injury, ending season for dynamic returner

Things got fun for the Miami Dolphins for a brief spell recently, when they landed their first two wins of the season in Week 9 and Week 10, but it's now come crashing back down to Earth. They've since dropped two straight to fall to 2-9 on the year, and must continue the rest of their disappointing season without yet another key player on the field.

Jakeem Grant, the Dolphins star kick returner, is reportedly being moved to injured reserve -- the team announced -- after suffering a high ankle sprain in the 41-24 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. They've promoted Isaiah Ford to the active roster in his place, a former seventh-round pick in 2017 who's bounced between the team's practice squad and 53-man roster the last two seasons, after himself having landed on IR in his rookie year with a knee injury.

Grant has been a special teams dream for the Dolphins and one of, if not the most dangerous kick returner in the NFL since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2016. He took to social media to make it known he plans on returning next year better than ever.

GOD has something big planned for me, just another obstacle I WILL OVERCOME!!! — Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) November 26, 2019

Having steadily increased his production as a returner year over year, Grant also showed his 102-yard return for a touchdown in 2018 was no fluke -- in a season when he also racked up 228 punt return yards that included a 70-yard punt return for TD -- by following it up with a 101-yard return for TD in 2019.

The 27-year-old finishes the season with 578 return yards and must now reboot for 2020, but with durability questions in tow. Grant also saw his season end ahead of schedule in 2018 when he suffered a foot injury on the back end of the year, and also after 10 games played. He was durable prior to last season, though, having participated in all 32 regular season games, but landing on injured reserve for the second time in two seasons will justifiably raise concern for the speedster going forward.

Grant signed a four-year extension this year with the Dolphins worth upwards of $19.7 million so, financially, there shouldn't be considerations on moving on from such a talent; and especially when it would work against the salary cap to do so. He will have to avoid major injury in 2020, though, because 2021 is the year in which the club could gain savings if they decided to let him walk.

For now though, it's all about Grant healing up to hopefully continue his dominance in the return game, as the Dolphins put the final touches on a season they'd love to forget ever happened.