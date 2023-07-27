The Miami Dolphins are holding their breath, as one of their stars went down with an apparent injury during a training camp session on Thursday. Per NFL Media, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury.

Ramsey was reportedly guarding Tyreek Hill in coverage when the injury occurred. After being evaluated by trainers, Ramsey reportedly hobbled to the cart and was taken back to the facility. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said he talked to Ramsey for a bit after the play, and that they are naturally worried about him, per Cameron Wolfe. As of now, the Dolphins are waiting to find out exactly what the injury is.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins earlier this offseason for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, sending the Florida State product back to the Sunshine State. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LVI champion.

This is a developing story.