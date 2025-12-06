The Miami Dolphins will try to continue their surge on Sunday when they visit AFC East rivals the New York Jets for an NFL Week 14 matchup. The Dolphins (5-7) have won three in a row, and while the Jets (3-9) also come off a victory, Miami's only victory during a 1-6 start was a 27-21 home triumph was against New York in Week 4. Both offenses have struggled, averaging less than 21 points per game, but Miami's De'Von Achane has been running wild during the team's recent run. With Breece Hall in the opposing backfield, this could turn into a track meet.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins consensus odds and the total sits at 41.5. You can watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Dolphins vs. Jets at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Dolphins vs. Jets

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Dolphins vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Dolphins -2.5, over/under 41.5

Achane has rushed for 398 yards over the three-game win streak, while Hall has totaled 195 yards over the past two outings. Miami has hit the Under in four straight (6-6 overall), while New York is 7-5 to the Over. The last time the Dolphins hit the Over was in their 31-6 loss to the Browns on Oct. 19, when the total was just 34.5. The Jets are 8-4 against the spread, while the Dolphins are 6-6 (2-3 on the road).

Click here to bet Dolphins vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Dolphins vs. Jets SGP

Jets money line (+100)

Over 41.5 (-110)

Breece Hall Under 70.5 yards (-109)

Final odds: +900 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $900)

Model's Dolphins vs. Jets score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Jets as an A-rated pick on the money line, with New York winning outright 53% of the time at +128. New York is also covering the spread 58% of the time, and the model is leaning slightly Over on the total, which also hits at a 58% clip. The offenses have struggled, but the Jets allow 26 points per game and Miami allows almost 24. The Jets outgained the Dolphins 404-300 in the Week 4 loss but had three turnovers.

Dolphins vs. Jets score prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 22

Want more Week 14 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets . Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 14 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.