Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Miami Dolphins O/U 6.0 ( 2:53 )

Jordan Howard has embarked on a new venture with the Miami Dolphins, attempting to return to being the running back who rushed for 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Howard is in line to be the featured back with the Dolphins (with stiff competition from Matt Breida) -- if the league indeed plays in 2020.

Like many players around the league, Howard has his fair share of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm definitely concerned, because it's been going on for a while," Howard said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "I definitely didn't think it was going to be this big or go on for this while, it seems like they can't really get ahold of it and like the trigger and what's causing it. It's definitely a lot of unknown. I feel like the unknown is the scariest part. It's definitely a lot of concern."

Jordan Howard MIA • RB • 34 Att 119 Yds 525 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Fear of the unknown seems to be sweeping the country when it comes to COVID-19, especially since many cases are asymptomatic and the virus seems easily transferrable. There is also no timetable when a vaccine will be ready for mass distribution.

Just ask Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman on how serious coronavirus can get. Freeman told reporters he had a fever has high as 104.5 degrees and experienced body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. The most noticeable symptom Freeman said was his body was "really, really hot."

If Freeman, an athlete who is always in top physical condition, experiences these symptoms -- imagine the risk the NFL players are at if they contract COVID-19. That will be in the back of Howard's mind, along with getting acclimated to a new offense.

Remember, NFL teams didn't get the practices needed in offseason minicamp to get live reps of the playbook.

"Just not getting to be around the guys, especially being on a new team and stuff like that and only doing Zoom calls and learning the playbook – just through online meetings and stuff like that," Howard said. "It's definitely been different, but I feel like we been making the best of our circumstances, just getting in as much work as we can.

"I definitely feel like we're in good shape, but good shape and football shape is different. So, it's gonna be a little bit of an adjustment period."