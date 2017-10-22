WATCH: Dolphins' Kenny Stills comes down with catch of the season after ricochet
Stills did his best Jermaine Kearse impression
Remember when then-Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse came down with one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history -- right before his catch was overshadowed by Malcolm Butler's interception moments later?
On Sunday, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills pulled off something similar. Against the Jets, Jay Cutler hoisted up a 50-50 deep ball to Stills near the end zone. The ball was tipped and appeared to fall incomplete, until everyone watched the replay and realized Stills somehow caught the ball.
This might be the catch of the year:
How did this turn into a catch?
OK, so Stills' catch came during a Week 7 matchup with the Jets. So his situation doesn't measure up well to the situation Kearse found himself in when he did this:
But ironically enough, right before Stills came down with his catch, Kearse -- now a member of the Jets -- caught the game's first touchdown.
Anyway, Stills' catch, which was initially ruled an incompletion, ended up leading to a Dolphins' touchdown when Cutler hit Jarvis Landry for a four-yard score. That's how the Dolphins tied the game at 7-all.
