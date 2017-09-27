Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons apologizes for going AWOL, mum on what happened

If you were hoping Lawrence Timmons would explain his strange disappearance when he finally spoke with reporters, you're going to be disappointed. On Wednesday, Timmons met with members of the media and apologized for going AWOL on the team before their season opener against the Chargers, but he refused to explain what exactly happened.

"I just want to say sorry to all the fans, the Miami Dolphins, to everyone," Timmons said, per the Miami Herald. "Happy to be back here. Sorry to the organization. I'm just happy to be a Miami Dolphin. I just want to play football and be the best I can."

Naturally, reporters wanted to know why he missed the team's games. Here's how the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley described how reporters' attempts to figure out what happened two weekends ago went:

After that, any attempt to dig out information on why he disappeared from the team — and even if it would happen again — was akin removing bedrock with a spork. Most every answer was a variation of what he already said — that Timmons is "just happy to be a Miami Dolphin and play football and be here." (Timmons said the word happy 19 times in just over two minutes.)

So no, it doesn't sound like it went well. It shouldn't be considering a surprise, though, that Timmons isn't saying much. Neither would Adam Gase when he was asked about Timmons last week. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Gase is trying to keep the situation private.

You aren’t hearing details about Lawrence Timmons’ situation because Gase (while also not happy) is doing all he can to keep it private. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 19, 2017

Luckily, if you're wondering what happened, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora provided some insight. On Sunday, La Canfora reported that Timmons actually began acting erratically before the season, when he showed up uninvited to a Steelers practice. Timmons played for the Steelers from 2007-16 before signing with the Dolphins in the offseason.

La Canfora has more:

Sources said he told former Steelers teammates he wanted to be back in Pittsburgh and said things along of the lines of it was a mistake to have ever left. He caught former teammates, coaches and Steelers officials off guard by his presence there as an under-contract player to another team, but still no one expected what came next. Timmons did report to California the following Monday, where the Dolphins were practicing all week ahead of their Week 2 game at the Chargers, but then went missing from the team hotel that Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Sources said when Timmons was tracked down at the airport he told law enforcement that he was trying to get home to Pittsburgh and that he appeared disoriented. Los Angeles police had in fact contacted Pittsburgh police in their efforts to originally locate Timmons, sources said, with the Dolphins believing at one point he may have already returned to Pennsylvania, where his child lives.

The Dolphins responded by suspending Timmons indefinitely, but that suspension lasted just one week. After losing to the Jets, the Dolphins reinstated Timmons and he's expected to play against the Saints in London on Sunday. Multiple players -- from quarterback Jay Cutler to running back Jay Ajayi to star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh -- indicated on Wednesday that Timmons didn't need to apologize and that all was well between Timmons and the rest of the team.

"He's well-liked in the locker room, so guys are happy to see him back," Cutler said, per the Miami Herald. "He's just got to come back and do his job. It's not hard. I think Adam said it a couple of weeks ago, there's not a lot of rules here. Play hard, and be on time. He knows that. He's going to come in and do everything he has to do."

And so, that appears to end the mysterious saga. All that's left now is for Timmons to play and remind the Dolphins why they signed him in the first place. Timmons has notched 35.5 sacks in his 10-year career.