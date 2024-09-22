Miami Dolphins legend Mercury Morris has died at the age of 77, the team confirmed Sunday morning. A former third-round pick out of West Texas State, Morris was an electric running back as well as returner, who played a major role in helping the Dolphins reach the top of the NFL world.

Morris won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins, and was a member of the famous undefeated 1972 team, which he led with 12 rushing touchdowns. It was in that 1972 season Morris and Larry Csonka made NFL history by becoming the first teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same year. Morris made three Pro Bowls in his eight NFL seasons, and decided to retire following the 1976 season, which he spent with the Chargers, due to lingering injuries.

Morris' family released a statement announcing the news:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene 'Mercury' Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77. Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins' historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football's greats. Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami. Survived by his children Geno, Maceo, Tiffany, Troy, and Elliott, and his siblings Cynthia, Valerie, and Janice, Mercury's legacy is carried on by those who knew and loved him most. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations, both in the game of football and in life. The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time."

Morris burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie, leading the league in kick return yards with 1,136 on 43 returns. That includes a 105-yard return touchdown he registered in his first-ever game. While Morris rushed for just 110 yards in his rookie season, he would eventually be given more chances on offense. Having him plus Csonka in the backfield made the Dolphins quite literally unbeatable.

"I think the strength of our team in the '70s," Csonka told CBS Sports earlier this year, "was the fact that we controlled the game by controlling the clock by getting first downs and making that third and short yardage, which was consistently almost perfect during that perfect season."

Morris will be remembered for his electric playing style and electric personality. His 3,877 rushing yards rank fourth all-time in Dolphins franchise history, his 29 rushing touchdowns rank fifth and his 2,947 kick return yards, third. Morris is still the only Dolphin to return more than two kicks for touchdowns.