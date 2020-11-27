One week after his benching, Tua Tagovailoa may not be available for the Miami Dolphins -- this time for a much different reason. Miami listed Tagovailoa as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after the quarterback injured the thumb in his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with the injury.

"Any time there's anything, you've got to make a declaration," said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Tagovailoa's injury status. "So we have to watch the film and see what it looks like, but we just figured 'questionable' was the best declaration for him."

Flores reiterated Tagovailoa wants to play in Sunday's game, but is going to let the film decide if his quarterback is good to go. If Tagovailoa can't go, Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Dolphins against the Jets. Fitzpatrick finished 12 of 18 for 117 yards with an interception in his two possessions in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, relieving Tagovailoa as the Dolphins benched the rookie quarterback in the fourth quarter of that game.

Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He has completed 61.9% of his passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 100.1 passer rating in five games this season.

"I think we just try to work through it, treat it," Flores said on Tagovailoa's injury. "And that's what Tua's doing like any other player. As far as – and everyone's a little bit different – so some guys, it's their legs that if they don't have any legs under them, then that's what's a hindrance. Some other guys, it's a shoulder.

"So I can't say specifically for Tua or really any other player as far as what exactly what they can play through or not play through. I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play and we'll see how this goes."