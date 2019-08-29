Dolphins locker room would reportedly 'revolt' if team deals Laremy Tunsil to Texans

The Miami Dolphins could be on the brink of a "revolt," according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Adam H. Beasley's sources claim that if the Dolphins were to include offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal that would bring Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to Miami, the locker room would not stand for it.

"The backlash would be amazing," the source said. "Guys would legit revolt."

The Clowney-to-Miami rumors heated up over this past week, as Houston recently allowed Clowney to meet with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Clowney, who has yet to sign his $15.967 million tender, is hurt by the fact that the Texans are even fielding these trade calls and not trying to reach a long-term extension. Garafolo reports that this frustration on Clowney's part could lead to the linebacker dragging this out into the regular season.

While many NFL teams would like to procure the services of the talented pass rusher who has recorded at least nine sacks in the past two seasons, what a team would have to give up is still a major question.

Wanting help along the offensive line, the Texans are seemingly interested in talented, young blockers along with a couple of draft picks, which is why Miami appears to be a possible trade partner.

Tunsil has started 15 games in each of the last two seasons, and is a part of Miami's long-term plans. The Dolphins have not been trying to trade Tunsil, but the idea of acquiring Clowney is an attractive one.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Clowney is reluctant to play for a team that he does not view as a contender. The Dolphins fit in this category, which could make this deal unlikely. Still, the Dolphins' players have apparently made their voices heard when it comes to the possibility of dealing a teammate who his highly respected.