The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers facilitated the rare NFL trade that includes multiple players, as the Dolphins sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

We knew Ramsey was on the trade block and that the Steelers were interested in Smith, but who saw both being shipped off to Pittsburgh while Fitzpatrick made his return to Miami? While some would argue the Dolphins lost this trade, they may not be done with player acquisition. Since the Dolphins traded Smith to Pittsburgh following one of the best campaigns by any tight end in Dolphin history, Miami is now in conversations with multiple teams about trading for a tight end, according to a report from NFL Media.

Who could the Dolphins be targeting? Will it be a well-known veteran, or a young player with upside? Could it be a big name, or someone relatively unknown that Mike McDaniel believes could fit in his offense? Below, we will break down five potential trade targets for Miami at tight end.

Cole Kmet CHI • TE • #85 TAR 55 REC 47 REC YDs 474 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Bears ahead of the 2023 season, but Chicago just utilized a top 10 pick on former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. That in itself does not guarantee Kmet is on the trade block, but it does make it easier for Chicago to move off him should it field an enticing-enough offer.

After putting pen to paper on his new contract, Kmet caught a career-high 73 passes for a career-high 719 yards and six touchdowns. However, with Caleb Williams at quarterback in 2024, Kmet caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. It was statistically his worst season since his rookie year in 2020. Odds are Chicago wants to tout a two-headed monster at tight end in 2025, but Chris Grier should at least call Ryan Poles and have a conversation.

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 69 REC 55 REC YDs 673 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

The NFL world's last memory of Andrews is him dropping the potential game-tying two-point conversation against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, but the 29-year-old still caught 55 passes for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2024. He could be a reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa, and a red zone weapon as well.

A key issue when it comes to a potential Andrews trade is money, as his AAV of $14 million ranks No. 5 among all tight ends. However, the Dolphins may have some extra room since they just got Pittsburgh to take on $26.6 million of Ramsey's contract.

Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN • TE • #85 TAR 70 REC 52 REC YDs 479 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

The Dolphins found success with a versatile pass-catcher that was drafted by the Titans. How about they run it back with a similar player? Chig Okonkwo is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and he's hit 450 yards receiving in all three of his NFL seasons. In fact, he's been a top three receiver every year for Tennessee.

While he's not a household name, Okonkwo is an athlete that can line up virtually anywhere. During his time at Maryland, he took reverses and screens like a wide receiver, and showed ability after the catch as well. The Titans have utilized Okonkwo in creative ways at times, and he certainly hasn't reached his ceiling. Tennessee's new regime drafted former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm earlier this offseason, so Okonkwo could be a name on Miami's short list.

Michael Mayer LV • TE • #87 TAR 32 REC 21 REC YDs 156 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The former No. 35 overall pick out of Notre Dame was once viewed as the tight end of the future in Vegas, but that dream was shattered when Brock Bowers showed up and had the best season of any rookie tight end in NFL history. Mayer is a talented player in his own right, but the stats haven't shown it. In 25 games played, he's caught 48 passes for 460 yards and just two touchdowns. It feels like Mayer needs a change of scenery with two years remaining on his rookie deal.

Tyler Higbee LAR • TE • #89 TAR 12 REC 8 REC YDs 66 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Higbee is an older trade target at 32 years old who could come cheaper. Especially considering the fact that he has just one year remaining on his contract and tore his ACL and MCL in the 2023 playoffs. Higbee played in just three regular-season games last year, but caught two touchdowns. In the Rams' two playoff games, he caught 12 of 15 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown.

In limited action last year, Higbee showed he can still be a contributor in the pass game. However, the Rams selected a player they are excited about in former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.