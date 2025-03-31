The 2024 season ended with speculation centered around Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill, and months later, we are still talking about his future. Hill famously told reporters "I'm out" following Miami's loss in the regular-season finale, and while he tried to walk those comments back, he's still signaling that he may be "out."

Over the last 24 hours, Hill's social media activity has been ... notable to say the least. He replied with a "😁" on a post from a fan asking fellow fans if they would be open to trading Hill, and posted multiple peace signs -- one on a post speculating that Hill was the biggest draft night trade candidate.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Hill's recent social media posts at the NFL's owners meetings on Monday, and he said the Dolphins are "fully planning to move forward" with Hill in 2025, per NFL Media. McDaniel also said that if Hill had something to tell him, he's confident that would be communicated to him, and that the eight-time Pro Bowler has been in the building often.

"Tyreek's known for whatever antics on social media," McDaniel said, via the Sun Sentinel.

Since being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins three years ago, Hill has recorded the most receiving yards in the NFL with 4,468. However, Hill's 959 receiving yards in 2024 marked his lowest total since 2019, and his six receiving touchdowns tied his career low. This past season marked the first time in his career that Hill missed the playoffs, which led to his postgame outburst. McDaniel says that he will be coaching Hill in 2025, but it's fair to be curious about his social media activity.