Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller did not suit up for the team's season-opening loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and it appears there's a chance he may not play a down as a Dolphin after coming out of retirement this offseason.

When Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked this week about Waller's availability for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots, he said he doesn't know just yet, but also indicated Waller's roster spot is in danger.

"I expect to not know what to expect until later on this week," McDaniel said, via ESPN. "We may get to a point where we realize the risk is too great for the rest of the season and we'll have to do what's best for the team."

McDaniel said last week Waller had a surprise setback with a hip strain. The veteran tight end did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday due to the injury, and was ruled out for the season opener. Before retiring at 31 years old last offseason, Waller had struggled with injuries. In fact, the last time he stayed healthy for an entire season was in 2020, which was his lone Pro Bowl campaign.

The Dolphins traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for the rights to Waller plus a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick on July 1. Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played for the Giants in 2023, but was once viewed as one of the best tight ends in the league during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He put together back-to-back 1,100-yard campaigns beginning in 2019, and led all tight ends with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2020.

We don't know for sure if Waller's hip injury is more serious than previously thought, but McDaniel's comments about his status moving forward are certainly noteworthy.