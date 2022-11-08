The Dolphins beat the Bears on Sunday, but Justin Fields gave them a run for their money, confirming his emergence as a dual threat with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular season game in NFL history. Simply put, Miami could not stop the Chicago signal-caller on the ground. But it wasn't for lack of trying from head coach Mike McDaniel, who was spotted yelling at the QB from the sidelines during Sunday's game. McDaniel, it turns out, was simply encouraging Fields to stop gashing his team with his legs.

"I just wanted him to stop scrambling!" McDaniel joked to reporters after the game. "And it was pretty irritating because he didn't listen. At all. He didn't take the coaching."

Broadcast footage initially showed McDaniel hollering "Stop it!" at Fields after the QB reached the Dolphins' sideline on one of his many runs in Sunday's game. Week 9 ended up being the best game of the 2021 first-round pick's young career, as Fields finished with four touchdowns against Miami -- three through the air, and one on the ground, where he led Chicago with 15 carries for 178 yards. His rushing total eclipsed the previous record for a QB held by Michael Vick, which stood for two decades.