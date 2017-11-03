Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh avoids fine after grabbing Ryan Mallett by the throat
Meanwhile, Kiko Alonso was fined for his hit that concussed Joe Flacco
Friday is fine day in the NFL, as in the day the league announces the players who have been fined for misconduct during the previous week's games. This week's list includes Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who concussed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a late and dangerous hit.
It does not, however, include Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who grabbed Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Alonso got hit with a $9,115 fine while Suh got hit with nothing.
Here's Alonso's hit, which knocked Flacco out of the game:
Surprisingly, Alonso wasn't ejected for the hit. He also avoided a suspension. After the game, Alonso said that there was "no way" he could have pulled up in time to avoid Flacco (who is now cleared to play).
"When a guy slides, the target is very small. I just think it [Flacco's slide] was a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you," he said, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "At first I was anticipating I thought he was going to slide. And then it got to a point where I was like, 'I got to him,' because he slid too late."
As for Suh, here's a snapshot of his incident:
Suh, who has a history of questionable plays, was penalized, but somehow avoided a fine. He also defended himself after the game.
"Simple as this," Suh said, via the Sun-Sentinel's Chris Perkins. "He came at me and tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself."
Suh might've avoided a fine, but his long-term future is looking shaky. On Sunday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Suh is not in the Dolphins' plans beyond the 2017 season. La Canfora explains:
Suh's leadership and on-field behavior have long been in question, with him running afoul of the league office throughout his career, and, now at age 30, Miami's defense has hardly been elite since his arrival as one of the splashiest free-agent signings in NFL history. Suh's compensation is comparable to higher-end starting quarterbacks. He is set to count a staggering $26M against the cap in 2018, and $17M in cash. Though the Dolphins re-worked Suh's deal for cap purposes, at its core it was structured as a three-year deal and that is indeed the mindset of ownership now, with Suh's presence not transforming Miami's defense. The Dolphins finished 28th against the run in 2015, his first year there and 30th last year. While the Dolphins rank in the top 10 against the run this season, they are right at the league average in offensive points allowed. Suh's contract moving forward is prohibitive, and Ross is ready to move on.
And that means the Dolphins will have to find a new emergency kicker.
