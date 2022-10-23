The Dolphins are honoring the 50th anniversary of their 1972 undefeated team during Sunday night's game against the Steelers, and Miami is turning back the clock in more ways than one. Fans who attend the game at Hard Rock Stadium will be able to buy deeply discounted concessions as part of the Dolphins' "1972" pricing. At various locations in the stadium, fans can buy soda for $0.75, popcorn for $1.75 and hot dogs for $2 -- while supplies last.

Discounted concessions aren't the only way Miami is celebrating its 1972 squad. Standouts from that undefeated team in Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield will be on the field for the pre-game coin toss, and other living members will join them at halftime for an on-field presentation. The Dolphins will also wear their fan-favorite throwback uniforms with a special 1972 patch.

Here's a look at those unis:

The 1972 Dolphins are the lone undefeated team in NFL history. Their rival Patriots nearly joined them after going undefeated in the 2007 regular season, but the Giants defeated them 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Miami enters Sunday's contest 3-3 after losing its last three games, but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return after suffering a scary concussion in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Sept. 29. The Steelers, meanwhile, come to Miami at 2-4 and are hoping to pull off another surprising win over a Florida team, as they knocked off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last week in Pittsburgh.