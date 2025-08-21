The Miami Dolphins have gone through a series of joint practices during training camp -- first with the Chicago Bears, then the Detroit Lions and, most recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. The sessions are meant to provide a different kind of test than standard camp workouts, matching players against unfamiliar opponents while still operating under practice restrictions.

For Dolphins center Aaron Brewer, though, the first stood out for the wrong reasons. Brewer said Thursday that Miami's practice with the Bears earlier this month was marked by what he called "fake physicality," suggesting Chicago took the sessions beyond their intended purpose.

"That first joint practice with Chicago, I feel like that was some B.S., because they were out there tackling and this and that," Brewer said. "So it was like fake physicality. If they out there playing tackle football and everybody else was out there playing 7-on-7 or something, like, it's fake physicality. You kind of seen that when we went out there and played in a real game."

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker responded to Brewer's comments on social media Thursday.

The Dolphins tied the Bears, 24-24, in their preseason opening matchup earlier this month.

Miami's issues in recent years haven't been about talent alone. Critics have often questioned whether the team is physical enough to withstand the grind of a full NFL season. That narrative seemed to resurface after Brewer took a public swipe at the Bears' approach to a joint practice.

Dolphins activate Darren Waller off PUP list, Miami tight end to join practice 'sooner rather than later' Chris Bengel

When asked Thursday whether the Dolphins needed to show more physicality this season, Brewer instead pointed to the consistent work Miami has put in since the spring.

"That's every day since we came through OTAs and training camp," Brewer said. "That's what you want -- to be that team that goes out there and dominate whoever is across the field. Wear them down. They feel you every single play all the way to the end. And I feel like we came out there with that today."

The Dolphins close out the preseason against the Jaguars Saturday.