Witnesses told the Fort Lauderdale Police Department they saw Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow choking, slapping and slamming a woman inside a high-rise apartment before his arrest last Friday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. According to the Miami Herald, citing 911 calls released Tuesday, one witness said Crow, 37, had the woman in his arms as if to "perform a takedown," lifting her off the ground while whispering in her ear as she looked terrified.

Another witness said Crow slapped the woman but stopped once he realized people were watching, per the report.

Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to Veneto Las Olas, a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale where Crow and the woman live, according to an arrest report. The couple had been arguing about past relationships when Crow shoved the woman "out of anger."

The woman told officers she was not injured and declined to give a sworn statement. Witness accounts, however, described physical aggression, including choking and slamming, according to the report.

Crow was arrested on a domestic battery charge for touching or striking the woman. He was booked into Broward County Main Jail and released Saturday after posting a $1,000 bond. Crow was ordered to stay away from the woman.

Tyreek Hill absent from Dolphins' 2025 team captain list after tumultuous end to last season Carter Bahns

The Dolphins placed Crow on administrative leave Friday shortly after the arrest. The team did not say whether the leave is paid.

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and (are) currently gathering more information," the team said in a statement. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Crow joined the Dolphins in 2024 after six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he worked under then-coach Mike Vrabel in a variety of defensive roles.

The Dolphins open the schedule Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts.