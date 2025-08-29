Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested Friday morning on domestic violence charges, according to multiple reports. Crow, 37, has been placed on administrative leave by the Dolphins following his arrest.

According to WPLG, Crow was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on a charge of "battery for touching or striking a victim in a domestic incident." Crow was held at the Broward County Main jail with no bond set as of Friday morning, and the Dolphins later announced that he had been placed on administrative leave.

Details concerning Crow's arrest and the incident in question were not immediately made available.

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and (are) currently gathering more information," the team said in a statement. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Crow, 37, joined the Dolphins coaching staff in 2024 after spending the six previous seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Crow had been an outside linebackers coach, defensive assistant, and assistant special teams coach on the Titans staff under Mike Vrabel.