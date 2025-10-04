The Miami Dolphins (1-3) travel to play the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon in Week 5. The Dolphins were able to pick up their first victory last week, when they beat the New York Jets, 27-21. As for the Panthers, they were dominated by the New England Patriots 42-13, in Week 4. Miami owns a 6-2 record in its past eight meetings against Carolina.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Panthers vs. Dolphins picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Dolphins vs. Panthers

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Panthers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Dolphins vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Dolphins -1.5, over/under 44.5

The Dolphins will be without Tyreek Hill but have De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle as two playmakers who could step up. Achane has 243 rushing yards, 143 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. In his last outing, Achane had a season-high 99 rushing yards and a score. Waddle has 185 receiving yards on the season, with at least six targets in three straight games. Now being the No. 1 target, his usage will increase.

Receiver Tetairoa McMillan is 13th in the NFL in receiving yards (278) with 18 catches and seven receptions of 20-plus yards. He has gone over 60 receiving yards in three games. Running back Chubba Hubbard leads the way for Carolina with 217 rushing yards and 4.1 yards per carry. He has recorded 65-plus scrimmage yards in all four games in 2025.

Model's Dolphins vs. Panthers score prediction, picks

The Dolphins have won two straight games against Carolina, with a 42-21 victory in 2023. Miami is currently 2-2 ATS this season. As for the Panthers, they are 1-2 ATS in non-division games. Tua Tagovailoa has 752 passing yards and has thrown two touchdowns in three straight games. SportsLine model predicts that Miami will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Panthers vs. Dolphins score prediction: Dolphins 27, Panthers 25

