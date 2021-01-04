Chan Gailey returned to the NFL after a three-year hiatus in 2020 to serve as the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator. After just one season under Brian Flores, the longtime assistant could be headed back to retirement. The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Gailey has resigned as offensive coordinator after just one season in the position, marking the second straight year Miami will be tasked with replacing its head of offensive staff.

The 68-year-old Gailey joined the Dolphins with nearly a decade of offensive coordinator experience, including a previous stint with Miami in 2000-2001. He also has a history with backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, spending five years alongside the veteran signal-caller in Buffalo and New York. But Miami's offense finished just 22nd in the NFL in 2020, a marginal improvement from a 2019 campaign that saw the team finish 5-11. More importantly, rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa never quite seemed to blossom as intended under Gailey's guidance, twice being benched for Fitzpatrick in the second half of the season.

Gailey's departure comes a year after Flores dismissed Chad O'Shea, now the Cleveland Browns' passing game coordinator, from the same duties after just one season. Whomever is targeted to replace Gailey will likely have the opportunity to put their imprint on Tagovailoa, who went 6-3 in nine starts after entering the NFL as the fifth-overall draft pick of 2020.