Miami Dolphins second-year pass rusher and former Penn State star Chop Robinson was carted off the field with an injury during Wednesday's joint practice agains the Detroit Lions, The Palm Beach Post reports. Several of Robinson's defensive teammates and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver were seen helping Robinson on the turf before a cart was called to transport him to the locker room.

The extent of Robinson's injury is not yet known. Robinson was reportedly impressing Miami's coaching staff during camp and was developing into a premiere pass-rush threat alongside Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips for the AFC franchise.

Earlier this summer, Robinson told CBS Miami that he was anxious to start the 2025 season after cutting weight and improving his game in the offseason. His teammates echoed the sentiment.

"I feel like Chop is going to be one of the best players in the league very soon," Phillips said. "I think he already is supremely talented, but the more comfortable and confident he gets, I think he's a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate."

Robinson's sophomore season offers a fresh start with his rookie performance in the rear view, he says.

"Once the last game ended and we didn't make the playoffs, I forgot all about that year," Robinson told CBS Miami. "I was happy about my (production), but I didn't pay no more attention about it. It's Year 2 now."

All of Robinson's six sacks last fall came during the final 10 games of the season.